Pune: Man, girlfriend booked on charges of abetment of his wife’s suicide

Police Inspector Vijaysinh Chauhan, the investigating officer, said, “An FIR has been lodged against the woman’s husband and his friend. Further investigation is on.”

Nearly a year after a woman died by suicide, Pune City Police have booked her husband and his girlfriend on charges of abetment of suicide by allegedly making multiple Facebook (FB) accounts in the wife’s name and defaming her on social media.

The deceased woman’s father, who is a resident of Kharadi area in Pune, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Yerwada police station on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, police have booked the two accused, including the husband of the woman, under sections 306, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The complainant has alleged that the accused allegedly conspired to make multiple fake FB accounts in the name of the woman. They also allegedly posted objectionable comments on FB accounts of her family members using the fake accounts.

In his complaint, the woman’s father said his son-in-law used to mentally and physically harass his daughter, due to which she ended her life by hanging herself on September 17, 2020.

