Pune: Man gets swept away in water while crossing submerged bridge, another who was holding on to lamp post saved

A man was swept away Wednesday while walking on a submerged bridge built on the swollen Mutha River in the Shivane area of rain-lashed Pune and another who held on to a lamp post was rescued by fire brigade personnel, said officials.

Officials from Uttam Nagar police station said the deceased was identified as Nikhil Kaushik and Ashish Rathod was rescued by the personnel of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade. They added that the incident took place on the bridge connecting Nanded Phata to Shivane.

Inspector Sunil Jaitapurkar of the Uttam Nagar police station said that the accident happened when the two men were crossing the bridge around 6 am. “In the afternoon, the body of the person who got swept away was found downstream,” said Jaitapurkar.

Following increased discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam, the water in the Mutha River rose in the early hours.

The Pune district has been witnessing continuous rain since last week and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall this week. In the last 24 hours, Panshet received 93 mm rainfall, Varasgaon 88 mm, Temghar 160 mm, and Khadakwasla dam 38 mm.

Several rain-related incidents were reported in and around the city. Large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara road near the Old Katraj tunnel Wednesday afternoon amid heavy rain, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route. A team from the district disaster management authority and fire brigade removed the boulders later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region.

PMC Education Officer Popat Kale said, “…all schools including pre-primary, primary, secondary, senior secondary run by civic body, private, aided or unaided will remain closed on July 14.”