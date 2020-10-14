scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pune: 35-year-old beaten up, assaulted by man he met on gay dating app; 3 held

A First Information Report has been registered at the Kondhwa police station by the man, a resident of Wanawadi. According to the police, the complainant had registered on a dating app for homosexuals a few days ago and recently started communicating with a profile.

By: Express News Service | Pune | October 14, 2020 9:20:16 pm
Pune man assault, gay man assault dating app, gay dating app violence, indian express newsA similar incident had taken place in August, when a 34-year-old man, who had gone to meet another man he had connected with on a dating app, was assaulted.

Two persons have been arrested and a minor detained for allegedly beating up and robbing a 35-year-old man.

After meeting the other man on a few occasions, the complainant was called to a house in Kondhwa on October 12. At his house, the suspect clicked his photos on the pretext of getting intimate. He and the two others then assaulted the complainant and threatened to circulate those photos, said police. They allegedly threatened him with a sharp weapon and made him pay Rs 10,000 via a money transfer app.

Sub-Inspector Nilesh Chavan, who is probing the case said, “After the complainant approached us, we immediately launched a probe… we arrested two persons and detained one minor.”

A similar incident had taken place in August, when a 34-year-old man, who had gone to meet another man he had connected with on a dating app, was assaulted and robbed by three persons in Sinhagad Road area.

