Pune: 35-year-old beaten up, assaulted by man he met on gay dating app; 3 held

Two persons have been arrested and a minor detained for allegedly beating up and robbing a 35-year-old man.

A First Information Report has been registered at the Kondhwa police station by the man, a resident of Wanawadi. According to the police, the complainant had registered on a dating app for homosexuals a few days ago and recently started communicating with a profile.

After meeting the other man on a few occasions, the complainant was called to a house in Kondhwa on October 12. At his house, the suspect clicked his photos on the pretext of getting intimate. He and the two others then assaulted the complainant and threatened to circulate those photos, said police. They allegedly threatened him with a sharp weapon and made him pay Rs 10,000 via a money transfer app.

Sub-Inspector Nilesh Chavan, who is probing the case said, “After the complainant approached us, we immediately launched a probe… we arrested two persons and detained one minor.”

A similar incident had taken place in August, when a 34-year-old man, who had gone to meet another man he had connected with on a dating app, was assaulted and robbed by three persons in Sinhagad Road area.

