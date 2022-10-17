scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Pune: Man found murdered with head and hand chopped off, 3 arrested

The body was dumped on the roadside in the Welha taluka of Pune district

The police also identified the deceased as Rahul Prakash Rawat, 28, a resident of Indrayaninagar in Bhosari. (file)

Days after a man was found brutally murdered in the Welha taluka of Pune district, the police have arrested three persons for allegedly committing the crime.

On October 12, the Pune Rural police discovered the decomposing body of a man dumped on Kadawe Shirkoli Road in Ambegaon Budruk under the Welha taluka. The head and the left hand of the body were found chopped off. In the absence of any other immediate clue from the crime scene, the police started looking into the technical leads from the area where the crime had taken place.

Based on the analysis of the technical leads, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Pune Rural police zeroed in on three suspects – identified as Sanjay Baburao Kadu Deshmukh, 36, who has three cases of murder registered against him, and his two accomplices, Dhananjay Damale, 32, and Ganesh Nivangune, 40. The police also identified the deceased as Rahul Prakash Rawat, 28, a resident of Indrayaninagar in Bhosari.

‘Our probe suggests that the three suspects were nursing grudges against the deceased over a past dispute and suspected that he was helping their rivals with information about them. The suspects called him to the Dandekar Bridge area by luring him with a money offer. They took him to the poultry farm owned by Nivangune in Welha taluka and murdered him. They dumped his body on the roadside. Forensic analysis suggests that the suspects had murdered Rawat, six to eight days before his body was discovered…” said an officer from the LCB.

The suspects were arrested Sunday and have been remanded in police custody.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 04:24:13 pm
