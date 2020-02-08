Pune: Man found dead in Deccan area, search on for family

The deceased has been identified as Kaustubh Arvind Ranade, a resident of Anand Nagar, Sinhagad Road. (Representational) The deceased has been identified as Kaustubh Arvind Ranade, a resident of Anand Nagar, Sinhagad Road. (Representational)

The Pune City Police has launched a search for family members of a 42-year-old man, who was found unconscious at a hospital in Deccan area and later pronounced dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Kaustubh Arvind Ranade, a resident of Anand Nagar, Sinhagad Road. Police said his main residence was at Amar Park apartment, Shirole Capital in Shivaji Nagar.

According to police, Ranade was found in an unconscious state at a hospital on Apte Road in Deccan area. Local residents rushed him to another hospital in Deccan area for treatment, but doctors there pronounced him dead.

A Deccan police station team took Ranade’s body to Sassoon hospital for post-mortem. Police said doctors could not confirm the cause of death and gave an advance certificate, which stated, “Opinion Reserved. Viscera preserved for histo-pathological examination”.

Police said Ranade was residing alone at the Shivaji Nagar address and no information could be obtained about his family members.

