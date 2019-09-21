Pune: Man forces woman to sit in car, robs her of gold ornaments worth Rs 30,000

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by an unidentified man in Shikrapur recently. The woman, Snigdha Shahu, a resident of Haveli who is from Odisha, filed a complaint at the Chakan police station.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.15 pm on Monday, when Shahu was travelling from Shikrapur to Chakan. According to the police, an unidentified person approached Shahu in a car and offered her a lift.

When Snigdha refused, police said, the man threatened her with a knife and forced her to sit in the car. When she got into the car, the man robbed her of gold ornaments worth Rs 30,000, police said. The man then dropped her off at Talegaon junction in Chakan, police said.

An FIR was initially registered at the Chakan police station under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on September 17. As the offence took place in Shikrapur, Shahu’s FIR was forwarded to Shikrapur police station.