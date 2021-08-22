Pune man flees from bailiffs who went to detain him in family court case

Police have launched a search for a man who fled from the custody of bailiffs who had detained him Friday morning from Paud Road area in relation with an ongoing case in the Pune Family Court.

Saidas Thorve had refused to appear before the court in an ongoing litigation following which the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

The court officers reached Thorve’s house around 8.30 am Friday and detained him. “As the bailiff explained the reason for and conditions of his arrest, Thorve said he wanted to go to the washroom and get ready before leaving. But he left the room and never returned,” Police Sub-Inspector S V Kasbewad said.

Later, bailiff Jayesh Malkapurkar filed a First Information Report at Kothrud police station and booked Thorve under Section 225B of the Indian Penal Code for “resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension”. A search has been launched for Thorve, Kasbewad added.