Pune man files FIR against 16-year-old son for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 4.8 lakh from home

A Pune man has lodged a first information report (FIR) against his 16-year-old son for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from their residence in Ghorpade Peth area.

According to the FIR, the boy stole gold jewellery worth Rs 4.83 lakhs from his house since July 28. He then sought the help of his friends to sell these ornaments for money.

After knowing about the theft, the father of the boy lodged a complaint at the Khadak police station on Tuesday. The police have booked the minor under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sub-inspector R S Bambale, who is the investigation officer in the case, said that they have detained the accused minor for investigation.

“Complainant is the father of the accused boy and works in a private company in Chakan area. Further probe is on,” he said.