Pune man fined Rs 1,000 for riding bike without mask

(Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

A court in Pune on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on a 31-year-old man for violating government orders regarding nationwide lockdown by riding a two-wheeler without wearing a mask.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Shantaram Dhumal (31), a resident of Nana Peth. Police said Dhumal was caught riding a motorcycle without wearing a mask on East Street in Pune Camp area around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged against Dhumal at Lashkar police station under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

A team led by Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Bhosale filed the chargesheet against Dhumal before the Cantonment court within 48 hours. Dhumal was on Monday produced before a judicial magistrate (first class) in Cantonment court, which imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, said police.

Police have appealed to residents to strictly follow the lockdown orders and avoid coming out of home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Police said those booked for violation of lockdown orders might face difficulties in seeking passports and government jobs in future.

