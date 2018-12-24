Pune: Man dupes woman of gold ornament, replaces them with lemons; held

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a 30-year-old woman of her gold ornaments under the pretext of helping her resolve her differences with her husband by chanting some mantras. Police suspect that the man may have cheated many more women in a similar manner.

Advertising

A First Information Report in this regard has been registered by the 30-year-old woman, a housewife who is a resident of Sadashiv Peth, who said she met the suspect, Lokesh Diwekar, in a temple in March this year.

When she told him about her marital issues, Diwekar allegedly told her that his brother had faced a similar issue and he could help her resolve them. Diwekar told her that for conducting the ‘ritual’ to resolve the issues, he would need some valuables ‘touched by her husband’.

In their subsequent meeting, the woman got some gold and silver ornaments, and wrapped them in a handkerchief for the ‘ritual’, as per Diwekar’s instructions. He then asked her to perform some rituals at a temple for eight days and unwrap the handkerchief only after that, the woman said in her complaint.