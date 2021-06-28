Online fraud: Pune man duped of Rs 4.67 lakh with promise of job in England

Police said the complainant, a resident of Sinhagad Road, who had completed his post-graduation from a foreign country, was in search of a job and had posted his details on a job-search portal.

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a Pune-based man to the tune of Rs 4.67 lakh on false assurance of providing him a job in a foreign country, police said.

A case was filed at the Sinhagad police station on Sunday, following a complaint by the 30-year-old victim, they added.

Police said the complainant, a resident of Sinhagad Road, who had completed his post-graduation from a foreign country, was in search of a job and had posted his details on a job-search portal. On February 24, 2021, he received an email regarding a purported vacancy for the post of a store manager.

When the complainant wrote back, few persons started interacting with him over phone and e-mails and assured to employ him as a store manager with a reputed company in England, police said. They asked the complainant to transfer money on certain bank accounts, claiming they needed it to arrange for his visa and other things, they added.

Police said that till April 21, 2021, through a series of online transactions, the complainant transferred Rs 4,67,200 into the bank accounts provided by the people who had contacted him.

Later, when he realised he had been duped, the 30-year-old filed a complaint with the Cyber police station. After an inquiry into the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Sinhagad police station on Sunday, under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police inspector Pramod Waghmare is investigating the case. Police are trying to trace the cell phones and bank accounts used in carrying out the fraud, officials said.