Pune man duped of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of investment in bike-sharing app

A 30-year-old man working for an IT company in Pune was cheated to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by alleged online fraudsters who lured him for investment with promises of very high returns in a bike-sharing application.

As per the FIR, the complainant was approached in December last year by people posing as executives of a company running bike-sharing applications in various cities.

The callers promised him returns of Rs 5.8 lakh on an investment of Rs 10,000 into six different schemes in a period of six months. Later, luring him with bonuses and high returns, the complainant was asked to transfer Rs 14.96 lakh in around 10 transactions made between December last and March this year. The complainant stopped making transfers after he read the news about a cheating scam of exactly the same modus operandi.

After making attempts to get the money back, the complainant recently approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

After the preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered at Wakad police station under IPC sections pertaining to impersonation, cheating, criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.