Pune: Man duped of Rs 15 lakh in Cryptcurrency fraud, probe on

The Pune City Police is probing an alleged case of cryptocurrency fraud.( Representational photo)

The Pune City Police is probing an alleged case of cryptocurrency fraud in which six persons, including a woman, cheated a Pune-based engineer of Rs 15 lakh.

Based on the FIR registered by Dheeraj Jagdale (48), a resident of Dhayari, at the Sinhagad police station, police have booked the six accused under sections 406, 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to a press release issued by the police on Monday, Jagdale came in contact with the accused in December 2017. Assuring good returns, the accused persuaded the complainant invest Rs 3 lakh and claimed to have developed a cryptocurrency called ‘Monesh Classic XMRO’, police said.

The accused persuaded him to invest Rs 12 lakh more into a ‘Bitcoin wallet’ and ‘Ethereum’ cryptocurrency. According to police, the complainant invested Rs 15 lakh into cryptocurrency since December 2017 but did not get any returns. So he filed a complaint at the cyber police station against the accused.

Police Inspector Pramod Waghmare said, “The complainant is an engineer and works in civil construction. The accused were running an office in K K Market, Balaji Nagar area. The complainant came in contact with the accused at this office in 2017. Later, the complainant invested in cryptocurrency but allegedly was cheated.”

The office of the accused is located in the jurisdiction of Sahkarnagar police station, so the offence will be transferred to the Sahkarnagar police station for further investigation, Waghmare said.