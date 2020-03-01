Pune: Man duped of Rs 11.22 lakh online by fraudsters posing as customer care agents

The fraudsters contacted the complainant over mobile phone and asked him to submit information through this link and forward it to a mobile phone number, assuring him that it will enable an online transaction. (Representational Image) The fraudsters contacted the complainant over mobile phone and asked him to submit information through this link and forward it to a mobile phone number, assuring him that it will enable an online transaction. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 11.22 lakh online by fraudsters posing as the customer care service of a popular money transfer mobile application. According to police, the man had made a phone call to the customer care service of the mobile app as he was unable to make a payment using it. The incident took place in October last year even as the man lodged the FIR at the Chaturshringi police station on Friday.

Police said the complainant was unable to make an online payment through the mobile app, following which he called on the customer care number of the app. He informed the customer care that online transfer of money was not taking place through his account, they added.

The complainant received a link on his mobile phone number, police said. The fraudsters contacted the complainant over mobile phone and asked him to submit information through this link and forward it to a mobile phone number, assuring him that it will enable an online transaction.

However, after the complainant forwarded the link, police said between October 11 and November 6, 2019, Rs 11,22,645 was transferred online from his bank account without his consent.

Police registered a case against unknown persons under sections pertaining to cheating of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

