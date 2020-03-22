Pune: Man ‘duped’ of Rs 1.11 lakh on the promise of mobile phone number of choice

The man has lodged an FIR in this case at Sahkarnagar police station on Friday. (Representational Photo) The man has lodged an FIR in this case at Sahkarnagar police station on Friday. (Representational Photo)

UNIDENTIFIED FRAUDSTERS allegedly duped a 45-year-old man of Rs 1.11 lakh online on the pretext of providing him with the mobile phone number of his choice.

The man has lodged an FIR in this case at Sahkarnagar police station on Friday. According to police, on September 29, 2019, a person called the complainant on the mobile phone and offered to give him a mobile number of his choice. Police said when the complainant agreed, the person on the other end of the line gave him details of some bank accounts and asked him to transfer money into it for obtaining the mobile number of his choice.

The complainant made a payment of Rs 1.11 lakh into these bank accounts, but did not get a mobile phone number of his choice as promised. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against an unidentified person who called the man and holders of bank accounts in which the money was transferred, under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

