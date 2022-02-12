Pune man duped of over Rs 60 lakh by ‘friendship club’, one arrested

Pune city’s Cyber Police Friday arrested a woman for her involvement in a ‘friendship club’ that allegedly lured men into earning money by engaging in physical relationship with “rich and high-profile women”.

The police identified the accused as Deepali Kailas Shinde (28), a resident of Katke Vasti in Wanavdi. The arrest came after a Pune-based senior citizen lodged a first information report (FIR).

A statement issued by the police Saturday said that the complainant saw an advertisement of one ‘Minakshi Friendship Club’ published in a newspaper and contacted the mobile phone number mentioned in the advertisement. The police said the accused told the complainant that one can earn money by engaging in physical relationship with rich and high-profile women through the friendship club.

The accused also reportedly said the club would arrange the complainant’s meeting with the women but for that he would have to pay money as a “security fee”. The complainant was then given bank account numbers for transferring the amount.

The police said the complainant initially transferred Rs 2 lakh. Later, the fraudsters allegedly made him transfer more money for various purposes. The police said the fraudsters duped the complainant of Rs 60.02 lakh. He then approached the Pune City Police and filed a complaint of cheating.

A Cyber police station team of senior inspector D S Hake, inspector Sangita Mali and sub-inspector Amol Waghmare initiated a probe which revealed the involvement of Deepali. The police team arrested her from Wanavdi Friday.

“A court has remanded the accused to police custody for five days for further investigation. The accused worked as a telephone caller for the fraudulent friendship club. Also, the amount cheated from the complainant was transferred to her bank account. Further investigation is on to arrest the masterminds of the crime,” said Hake.