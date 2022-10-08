scorecardresearch
Pune: Man duped of Rs 2.89 lakh while booking hotel room online, police recover money from fraudster

After receiving a complaint in this case, the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar Police Station contacted Flipkart immediately following which Rs 2,89,197 was refunded to the private company official Friday.

After receiving a complaint in this case, the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar Police Station contacted Flipkart immediately following which Rs 2,89,197 was refunded to the private company official Friday. (Representational image)

In a swift action, Pune City police recovered Rs 2.89 lakh that a fraudster had taken from a private company official, who wanted to book a hotel room online in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city.

The official, who is the chief manager of a private company, was trying to book a hotel room online, police said. The official contacted the person on a mobile phone number that he got online for hotel booking.

It was, however, the mobile phone number of a fraudster, who took the credit card details and OTP number from the official and misused these details for buying items worth Rs 2,94,380 through Flipkart instead of booking a hotel room.

After receiving a complaint in this case, the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar Police Station contacted Flipkart immediately following which Rs 2,89,197 was refunded to the private company official Friday.

The police have appealed to the citizens to be cautious while online shopping and those losing money to cyber fraudsters should immediately register complaints at helpline number 1930 or at http://cybercrime.gov.in.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:18:47 am
