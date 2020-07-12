Pune: 42-yr-old man duped of Rs 1.92L in online fraud

Complainant was given some bank account details. As per the instructions of the online fraudsters, the complainant transferred Rs 1.92 lakh into the bank accounts through multiple transactions, but never got any job that was offered to him. (Representational) Complainant was given some bank account details. As per the instructions of the online fraudsters, the complainant transferred Rs 1.92 lakh into the bank accounts through multiple transactions, but never got any job that was offered to him. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man from Pune was allegedly duped of Rs 1.92 lakh in an online fraud. Police said online fraudsters cheated the man on false assurances of providing a job in a foreign country.

The victim, who is a resident of Wadgaon Dhayari area of Pune, has lodged an FIR in this case at Cyber police station on Friday.

Police said the incident took place between June 22 and July 3 this year. Police said online fraudsters contacted the complainant over mobile phone and through email and offered a job in a foreign country. Then they demanded money from the complaint for the purpose of getting some documents from the Belgium Embassy and other papers like work permit and attestations done, said police.

Complainant was given some bank account details. As per the instructions of the online fraudsters, the complainant transferred Rs 1.92 lakh into the bank accounts through multiple transactions, but never got any job that was offered to him.

Police Inspector Santosh Barge is investigating the case. Police have booked the accused persons under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police are probing the mobile numbers, email address used for contacting the complainant. Also, bank accounts in which the complainant transferred the money are being investigated, said police.

