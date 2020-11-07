Pune man drives off with cop on bonnet to evade fine, arrested

A videograb of the incident. (Source: Twitter)

A man in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder after he tried to evade a fine by driving off with a traffic policeman on the bonnet of his car. Constable Aabasaheb Sawant sustained serious injuries in the incident on Thursday.

Sawant had been tasked with taking action against those not wearing masks when he saw a vehicle approach. “I saw from a distance that the driver was not wearing a mask. Because there was a fellow passenger, he was liable for fine and so I signalled him to stop. He continued driving towards me… The car hit me on the knee… to avoid coming under the wheel I threw myself on the bonnet,” Sawant said.

The driver, identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate (49), was nabbed by bystanders. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted saying, “This incident is condemnable and the police have arrested the driver… Such behaviour with the police will never be tolerated…”

