Pune: 75-year-old man dies as truck hits bicycle in Chakan, driver arrested

A speeding truck allegedly knocked down a 75-year-old bicycle rider in Chakan on Sunday evening who died later owing to injuries. The police have identified the deceased as Kisan Raghu Aru, resident of Saffron City in Chakan.

The police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Jaydev Waghmare (38), resident of Kharabwadi in Khed, on charges of negligent driving.

The police said Waghmare was allegedly driving the truck at high speeds and around 5.45 pm, hit the bicycle on the Waghjai Ambethan road in Chakan from the back. Kisan Aru fell and got injured severely. The truck driver fled from the spot, said the police.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took Aru to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint from the son of the deceased, the police then arrested Waghmare and booked him under sections 279, 304 (a) of IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.