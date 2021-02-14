Pune: Man crushed between reversing truck and wall, driver held

The deceased has been identified as Shamlal Sukhram Solanki (45), who hailed from Bikaner in Rajasthan. The driver of the truck, Ramdayal Sitaram Sarang (35), was arrested after the incident. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man was killed after he was crushed between a truck and a wall while he was signalling the driver who was moving the vehicle in reverse direction.

The incident took place on Saturday around 2.30 pm when the truck driver and the deceased man, who owned the truck and also worked as cleaner, had come to Bhusar in Market Yard area to deliver the goods.

The deceased has been identified as Shamlal Sukhram Solanki (45), who hailed from Bikaner in Rajasthan. The driver of the truck, Ramdayal Sitaram Sarang (35), was arrested after the incident.

Sub-inspector Chetak Bhosale of Marketyard police station said, “Solanki was standing on a wooden platform at the back on the truck and was signalling the driver to help him move the truck in reverse direction. The driver could not judge the wall behind them and Solanki was crushed between the truck and the wall. He sustained very severe injures and died later.”

Sarang, the driver of the car who is also a relative of the deceased, was later placed under arrest for causing death by negligence. He was released on bail with the help of surety provided by the brother of the deceased, Bhosale said.

