Pune: Man ‘creates ruckus, manhandles cops after he is caught talking on phone while driving’

Police have arrested Mohit Devendra Singh (26), who works as a driver in Pune. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for allegedly manhandling on-duty cops, including a woman constable, and creating a ruckus after he was caught talking on the phone while driving his car.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 6.15 pm on Pune Nashik Road. Police have arrested Mohit Devendra Singh (26), who works as a driver in Pune.

According to officials from Bhosari police station, after Singh was stopped at the traffic checkpoint, a woman constable instructed another traffic warden to accompany Singh in his car to a nearby police station for further action. However, Singh started taking the warden to a different place. At this point, the woman constable informed the control room and asked some senior officers to come to the spot.

In front of Ankushrao Landge Community Hall, the police team asked Singh to get into a police car. At this point, Singh manhandled the three police staffers including the woman constable and hurled abuses at them. He was later arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code Section 353 pertaining to assault or use of criminal force against a public servant.