Pune: Man, cousin found dead in Supa Ghat, police suspect suicide

In a case of suspected suicide, a 25-year-old man and his 16-year-old cousin were found dead in Supa Ghat after allegedly consuming pesticide. Police said the duo wanted to get married to each other, which their families objected to.

The incident came to light around 9 am when officials from the Yawat police station under Pune rural jurisdiction received a call from locals that a man and a girl were found unconscious in Supa Ghat, a forest area near Patas town, around 75 km from here. A police team rushed to the spot and found an empty bottle of pesticide near the bodies.

Assistant Inspector Sanjay Nagargoje, of the Yawat police station said, “We called an ambulance and took them to hospital. While the girl was declared dead on arrival, the man could not be saved despite attempts by doctors.” The police said the girl was the man’s paternal aunt’s daughter and their families live in neighbouring villages near Patas town.

He added, “Preliminary investigation points to suicide. We have not found any note till now. On Saturday evening, the two left their houses and did not return. Their families had come to the police chowky to report them missing but by that time, we received the reports of them being found in Supa Ghat.”

