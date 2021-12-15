Pune man cheated of Rs 9 lakh in fake trading business

Online fraudsters have allegedly duped a man in Pune of nearly Rs 9 lakh by involving him in a fake trading business.

The victim Bharatsingh Koshari (41), resident of Sangvi, complained at the Sangvi police station on Tuesday.

The police said that Koshari got a phone call from the fraudsters in January. They gave him information about a trading company named Excelencia Option. A press release stated that Koshari was given online training on trading.

Later, the fraudsters told him that he had earned a profit of Rs 30 lakh and he would have to pay 35 per cent as a dividend for claiming the money. Accordingly, Koshari transferred Rs 8.98 lakh into different bank accounts but did not receive the profit money he was promised.

The police have booked the accused under section 430 of the IPC and sections of the IT Act.