Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Pune man cheated and sexually assaulted by FB friend: Police

A 26-year-old man from Pune was allegedly cheated and sexually assaulted by a person he met on Facebook. According to police, the complainant and the accused came in contact through FB in January this year. They got friendly and later met in person.

According to the FIR, the accused, a lawyer, had unnatural sex with the complainant at different locations and allegedly took obscene photos of the complainant and threatened to circulate it on social media.

Police said no arrest has been made but a probe has been lodged in this case.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 12:13:07 am
