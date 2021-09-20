Pune: Man booked for submitting fake documents at Army’s relation recruitment

Vishrantwadi police have booked a man for allegedly submitting forged documents for ‘relation recruitment’ at the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) centre of the Indian Army in Khadki. ‘Relation recruitment’ is a drive to recruit persons who have immediate relatives in the Army.

The police said the date of birth of the accused, identified as Parasram Baliram Dongre of Beed district, is August 1, 1997, and since he was ineligible for the recruitment drive, he submitted a fake relation certificate that showed his date of birth as December 26, 2002.

Based on a complaint by Subedar Govardhan Marghade on Saturday, the police have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 420, 464, 467 and 471.