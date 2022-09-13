Pune: Man booked for showing obscene videos to girls playing in garden

THE CITY police have booked a 53-year-old man for allegedly showing obscene videos to minor girls playing at a garden in Khadki area.

Police have identified the accused as Rahul Kadam, a resident of Wakdewadi. The father of a girl lodged an FIR at Khadki police station on Sunday.

Police said the complainant’s daughter was playing with other girls at a park a couple of days ago when the accused chased the girls and showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone.

A man present in the garden, and who saw the incident, tried to grab the accused. But the accused escaped from the spot.