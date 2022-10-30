Pune: Man booked for ‘raping’ buffalo calf

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a buffalo calf inside a shed in the river bed of the Deccan area.

According to police, several local residents spotted the accused allegedly raping the buffalo calf inside the shed around 10 pm on Thursday, following which they had beaten up the man and informed the police about the incident.

Police detained the accused (around 38 years), a native of Nepal, and admitted him to a hospital for treatment after he suffered injuries while being beaten up. He will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital, said police.