scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Pune: Man booked for ‘raping’ buffalo calf

Police detained the accused (around 38 years), a native of Nepal, and admitted him to a hospital for treatment after he suffered injuries while being beaten up.

He will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital, said police.

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a buffalo calf inside a shed in the river bed of the Deccan area.

According to police, several local residents spotted the accused allegedly raping the buffalo calf inside the shed around 10 pm on Thursday, following which they had beaten up the man and informed the police about the incident.

More from Pune

Police detained the accused (around 38 years), a native of Nepal, and admitted him to a hospital for treatment after he suffered injuries while being beaten up. He will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital, said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflictPremium
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflict
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:36:30 am
Next Story

Pune: One arrested for carrying firearms worth Rs 91,000

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement