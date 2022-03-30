scorecardresearch
Pune: Man booked for cheating people with fake job offers

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 30, 2022 11:24:14 am
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a man for allegedly cheating people by providing fake joining letters after taking money on assurances of jobs at a prominent private company.

An investigation is on and the accused, identified as Farukh Laskar (40) of Chikhali, has not been arrested yet, said the police.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420, 465, 468 on Tuesday based on the complaint of Vijay Tambe (38), a resident of Wagholi.

As per the press release issued Wednesday, since December 2021, the accused allegedly took Rs 39.5 lakh from Tambe through cash and online transactions for providing a job at a prominent private company in Pimpri.

The accused also allegedly assured a job to the daughters of Tambe’s friend Sunil Bagade. He prepared fake joining letters of a private company and forwarded on Bagade’s Whatsapp number, said the police.

