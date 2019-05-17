Pune: Man booked for ‘beating two minor sons with cable wire’

A man has been booked for allegedly beating his two sons, aged 11 and 9, with cable wires at their residence in Sanjay Park.

According to the police, Sushant Sonone (31), a social worker with the Bal Hakka Kruti Samiti, Pune, lodged the first information report in the case at Vimantal police station on Wednesday.

Police have booked the father under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The alleged incident took place around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Residents in the building called the police after hearing the two boys crying loudly, said police.

A police team then rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, a resident also called social worker Sonone, who also reached the spot.

“The father thrashed his sons severely, leaving them injured. Their mother was also present in the house when the incident took place. The boys were taken to a hospital for treatment,” said Sonone.

Police are yet to arrest the father of the two minor boys.

They have initiated a probe into the case.