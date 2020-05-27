Pune: Man bludgeoned to death over past dispute

According to police, around 8.30 am, Kamble was on his way home, when he was accosted by unidentified persons. The suspect pushed him off his bike, police said, and bludgeoned him with a rock. (Representational) According to police, around 8.30 am, Kamble was on his way home, when he was accosted by unidentified persons. The suspect pushed him off his bike, police said, and bludgeoned him with a rock. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death in Fursungi area on Tuesday morning. Police said the incident, which took place when he was returning home after dropping his mother, may have taken place due to past rivalry.

Police identified the deceased as Basavraj Bhimrao Kamble, a resident of Ganganagar in Fursungi. Kamble was reportedly a history-sheeter and had been booked for multiple offences in the past.

According to police, around 8.30 am, Kamble was on his way home, when he was accosted by unidentified persons. The suspect pushed him off his bike, police said, and bludgeoned him with a rock. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station said, “Prima facie, the murder seems to be the result of past rivalry…”

This is the third such murder in Hadapsar area since the lockdown began, wherein people in their 20s have been killed over past disputes, police said.

On May 22, Shoaib Shaikh (21), also a criminal in police records, was hacked to death. Police later arrested three people in connection with the case. In the first week of April, Pravin Naiknavre (24) was beaten owing to a past dispute, and later succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident which took place in Panchshilnagar area in Yerwada on Monday night, a 27-year-old catering contractor was beaten and hacked with an axe following a dispute with his friends that happened earlier the same day, police said. They added that eight people were booked for murder.

