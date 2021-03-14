Pune: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief, 2 held

Suresh Rathod has registered an FIR in the case.

Pune Police arrested the owner and a waiter of a restaurant in connection with the murder of a visitor, who was reportedly beaten up by the duo after they suspected that he had stolen a mobile phone.

The incident had happened on March 11. Victim Ravi Rathod (28), a daily wager and a resident of Manjari, was hospitalised for his internal injuries. He died at the hospital on Sunday.

Inspector (Crime) with the Hadapsar police station Digambar Shinde, who is investigating the case, said accused Anil Ankush More (35) runs a restaurant at Gopalpatti in Hadapsar. On March 11, he and waiter Baburao Jadhav (29) were having breakfast sitting at one of the tables at the rear end of the restaurant when Ravi and his friend Suresh Rathod entered the eatery to have snacks.

“After they left, More and Jadhav found More’s mobile phone to be missing. They scanned the CCTV footage and suspected that Ravi and Suresh may have stolen the phone. They chased them down and beat them up severely. Ravi received internal injuries and had to be hospitalised. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,” Shinde said.

