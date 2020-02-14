Pune: 26-year-old man ‘beaten to death’ by co-passengers in train over petty dispute

A passenger was beaten to death, allegedly by his co-passengers, following a petty dispute on board an Express train near Pune. (Representational Image) A passenger was beaten to death, allegedly by his co-passengers, following a petty dispute on board an Express train near Pune. (Representational Image)

A passenger was beaten to death, allegedly by his co-passengers, following a petty dispute on board an Express train near Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim is 26-year-old Sagar Janadran Markad, who lived in Kalyan in Thane district. Markad worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The incident took place on board the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express, when Markad was on his way to Kruduwadi in Solapur to attend the funeral of a relative. He was travelling with his mother Manda, wife Jyoti and two-year-old daughter. The family boarded the general compartment of the Express train from Pune railway station at 12.45 am on Thursday.

As the compartment was crowded, Markad requested a woman passenger to make some space so that his wife could sit. But the woman allegedly refused and verbally abused Markad. When Markad asked her not to abuse him, this led to an argument, and the woman and 11 more co-passengers started beating him, said GRP officials.

His wife Jyoti pulled the emergency chain in the compartment thrice to seek help. According to police, each time she pulled the chain, the train stopped for a brief while, but no one came to check why the train had stopped and it started moving soon.

Meanwhile, a passenger informed the GRP control room about the incident. When the train reached Daund railway station at 2.15 am, a GRP team entered the compartment and nabbed the assailants. They rushed Markad to a hospital in Daund, where he was pronounced dead.

An offence of murder against 12, including six women, was lodged. Most of the accused have been arrested, said police.

