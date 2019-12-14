Pune: Man attempts to molest SPPU student, caught by on-campus security team

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Friday, when the student was walking alone inside the campus. (Representational) The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Friday, when the student was walking alone inside the campus. (Representational)

An attempt to molest a female student on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was foiled by an alert on-campus security team on Friday.

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Friday, when the student was walking alone inside the campus.

When she reached a spot near the post office building located on the campus, an unknown man approached her and tried to molest her.

“But she raised an alarm and one security personnel reached her immediately. He called more security personnel, who gave chase to the man and began a search in the vicinity,” said an official in-charge of security at SPPU.

A security team of about 10 personnel searched for the man, who fled the spot. He was later nabbed from the adjacent Elese garden and handed over to police for further action.

