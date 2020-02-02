Pune: Man ‘attacks artiste with sharp weapon, warns her to not talk to men’

The External Affairs Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and offered immediate help to the family. The External Affairs Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and offered immediate help to the family.

A 27-year-old dancer was allegedly attacked by a man who was stalking her with a sharp weapon at her residence in Chaufula, a place in Daund taluka famous for its tamasha. The man came to her house on Thursday night and warned her against speaking to other men,

police said.

According to the police, the woman received injuries to her face, hands and back. She was rushed to a hospital by neighbours when she shouted for help, but the attacker had fled by the time they arrived, police said.

The man came to her room and told her that he liked her and warned her to not talk to other men, police said. When the artiste told him that her profession did not allow that, the two had a heated argument and the man thrashed her and attacked her with a sharp weapon, they added.

Police added that the man also threatened to kill her son and family members.

Police registered a case on Friday and identified the man. He has been booked under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and others of the Indian Penal Code.

