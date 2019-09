A garment trader in Wakad was allegedly attacked with a metal rod and his shop vandalised by a group of eight people after he refused to give them Rs 5,000 donation for their Ganesh mandal.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged at Wakad police station by Ramesh Devram Chaudhari, who owns a garment shop in Mhatobanagar.

According to the complaint, the suspects, who were from a Ganpati mandal in Wakad, had allegedly been demanding Rs 5,000 for their mandal.