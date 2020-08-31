Pune: Man assaulted at date set up on gay dating app

The complainant works at a managerial position at a private company, said police. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man, who had gone to meet someone he had connected on a dating app, was assaulted and robbed by three persons in Sinhagad Road area, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 9 but the complainant reported it late because he was apprehensive as the app he had connected with the suspect on was a gay dating app.

The complainant works at a managerial position at a private company, said police.

An officer from Sinhagad Road police station said the complainant had connected with a profile of a man, who identified himself as Ravi. They had decided to meet on August 9. He was called to an address, where three persons attacked him, robbed him of gold and silver ornaments and also made him transfer money online.

