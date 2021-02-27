Pune: Man arrested with marijuana worth Rs 50,000

Giri has been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Representational)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a man from Odisha with alleged illegal possession of marijuana worth Rs 50,000 in the Chakan area.

The accused has been identified as Tapas Ranjan Giri (32), a native of Balasore district in Odisha, currently residing at Medankarwadi in Chakan.

Police sub-inspector Vijay Jagdale has lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Chakan police station.

According to the police, Giri was nabbed while he was going on a two-wheeler from Balaji Nagar to Narmada Park in Medankarwadi on Friday evening. During searches, green marijuana worth Rs 50,000 was seized from his vehicle.

Giri has been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police suspect the accused person was allegedly trying to sell the banned narcotics product.