Pune: Man arrested for unnatural sex with 7-year-old boy

July 20, 2022 10:58:15 am
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a seven-year-old boy. The police identified the accused as Alim Musa Shaikh.
The incident happened on July 17 and a first information report (FIR) was lodged at a police station the same day based on the complaint of the boy’s family, the police said.
As per a press release issued by the police, the man lured the boy, who was playing in a garden, by offering him chocolate. He later had unnatural sex with the boy and escaped from the spot, it said. After knowing about the incident, the boy’s family approached the police and lodged a police complaint.
A senior police inspector initiated a probe into this case. The police checked the CCTV visuals from the area where the alleged crime was committed. During further investigation, they identified the accused and arrested him on July 18.
Subscriber Only Stories
The police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural offences), 367 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
The police said Shaikh was arrested a few months ago in a drugs case at the Pimpri police station, under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
