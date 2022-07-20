scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Pune: Man arrested for unnatural sex with 7-year-old boy

The police said the man lured the boy, who was playing in a garden, by offering him chocolate.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 20, 2022 10:58:15 am
The incident happened on July 17 and a first information report (FIR) was lodged at a police station the same day based on the complaint of the boy's family, the police said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a seven-year-old boy. The police identified the accused as Alim Musa Shaikh.

The incident happened on July 17 and a first information report (FIR) was lodged at a police station the same day based on the complaint of the boy’s family, the police said.

As per a press release issued by the police, the man lured the boy, who was playing in a garden, by offering him chocolate. He later had unnatural sex with the boy and escaped from the spot, it said. After knowing about the incident, the boy’s family approached the police and lodged a police complaint.

A senior police inspector initiated a probe into this case. The police checked the CCTV visuals from the area where the alleged crime was committed. During further investigation, they identified the accused and arrested him on July 18.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

The police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural offences), 367 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

More from Pune

The police said Shaikh was arrested a few months ago in a drugs case at the Pimpri police station, under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Amid pregnancy rumours

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement