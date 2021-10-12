Pune: Man arrested for swapping ATM cards and withdrawing others’ money

The Pune police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly cheating many elderly or gullible people, in the guise of helping them at ATM kiosks, by swapping his ATM card with theirs and withdrawing cash from their accounts. The police have recovered eight debit cards from him.

The accused, identified as Maula Gulab Shaikh and hailing from Solapur district, was arrested last week after the Wanawadi police station received a tip-off that a person involved in cases of card swaps had come to Fatimanagar areas. The details of the arrest were made public in a press statement on Monday following the completion of the preliminary probe.

The probe has revealed that the accused had been targeting elderly persons at ATM kiosks and cheating them on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash. He would swap the cards and later use the victims’ cards and the PIN numbers they shared with him to withdraw cash, said the police.

Officials from the Wanawadi police station were probing a case from January this year, in which a 61-year-old who had taken help from an unidentified person at an ATM kiosk to withdraw cash lost Rs 5.08 lakh over the next few days.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other similar cases.