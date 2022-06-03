Man held in Pune’s Saswad for beating two rag-pickers to death

The police have arrested a food cart owner in Pune after he allegedly beat up two unidentified rag-pickers, leading to their death, in Saswad, the police said. The accused also assaulted a 65-year-old woman.

The police have arrested the food cart owner, identified as Nilesh alias Pappu Jaywant Jagtap of Tathewadi village in Saswad, on charges of murder. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Chikhale lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case on May 30.

According to the police, the unidentified men, aged around 50-60, were found lying injured near Bhongale wine shop on May 24. After receiving information, a team of Saswad police rushed them to Sassoon Hospital and registered a case of accidental death. One of the men was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The other died at the hospital on May 30.

Meanwhile, the police came to know from a witness that the accused Jagtap had on May 23 thrashed the two men as well as a woman identified as Shevantabai Sakharam Jadhav (65) using a stick, because they used to sit near his food cart.

Jadhav sustained severe injuries on her hand, officers said, while the other two collapsed on the spot. As they were not responding, Jagtap allegedly poured boiling water on one of them who cried out loud. Hearing the cries, many gathered at the spot. The police said that Jagtap allegedly thrashed the victims, who were lying unconscious at the place, even on the next day.

Based on the statements of a witness and Jadhav, who is a resident of Khandoba Nagar in Saswad, the police arrested Jagtap under sections 302 (murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Saswad police station said, “The accused Jagtap has been arrested on murder charges. Attempts are on to identify the two deceased persons, who were rag-pickers roaming in the area. Further investigation is on.”