Pune: Man arrested ‘red-handed’ with ATM card-cloning device at ICICI Bank kiosk

A man was arrested red-handed while allegedly collecting information stored in a card cloning device at an ICICI bank ATM in Pisoli Wednesday.

The accused, Jhon Michael Andrews, who is from Nigeria, came to India for studies and was residing in Pune, police said.

Following a tip-off that a card cloning device had been installed on the ATM at the bank, the police laid a trap and arrested Andrews when he allegedly came to the ATM to collect information stored in the device.

Police said the device was storing data of cards swiped at the ATM. The data so collected could then be used to prepare cloned cards, with which money could be withdrawn from ATMs without the consent or knowledge of account holders.

The police seized a green slot used for inserting ATM cards, connected to a electric circuit and a red panel. Police found an electrical circuit connected to a 16 GB memory card on the back of this panel.

Senior Inspector Jayram Paygude of cyber police station said Andrews was produced before a court Thursday, which remanded him to police custody till January 8 for further investigation. Police have not yet obtained Andrews’ passport or visa information.

Andrews has been booked under sections 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Investigation is on to know how he procured the cloning device, how and when it was installed at the ATM of ICICI Bank in Pisoli, and if Andrews had any accomplices.

Card cloning cases

In March 2019, the Pune City Police had arrested a couple, Eremhen S (35) and Ummu Ayan Mehboob Juma (24), both from Nigeria, for allegedly installing electronic skimmers and spy cameras at two ATMs in Kondhwa to steal data and passwords of swiped credit and debit cards.

As many as 62 dummy ATM cards, 19 credit and debit cards of different banks, five cell phones, two laptops, two scanners, a camera, pen drivers, glue gun, internet dongle and other material were seized from the duo.

The duo was arrested within 24 hours after they used a cloned card to withdraw money from an ATM from the bank account of one Sambitkumar Pramod Mishra (40).

Mishra had informed the Pune City Police that Rs 92,000 was withdrawn from his bank account in multiple transactions from an ATM without his consent. Accused Emremhen, a graduate in computer science, was also arrested in 2017 with four other Nigerian nationals for allegedly preparing and installing electronic skimmers to steal data of more than 100 cards swiped at various ATM centres in Pune.

Emremhen came to India on a medical visa in 2014, but later he extended his visa, which expired in 2016. He was also arrested by Bengaluru police in January 2017 but released on bail.

Police appeal

Police have urged people to check for card cloning or skimmer devices on an ATM before swiping their cards.

People should cover the keypad with one hand while typing the PIN when withdrawing money, police said.

