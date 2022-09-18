Pune: Man arrested for posing as Army officer, cheating aspiring candidates

Following input from the Military Intelligence (MI), the Pune city police in a joint operation arrested Saturday a 32-year-old man for allegedly posing as an Army officer and cheating aspiring candidates on the pretext of defence job offers.

The sleuths from the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police were working on an input from the Military Intelligence unit of the Southern Command. On Saturday, following a joint operation, a suspect identified as Rafiq Jamadar (32), a resident of Dhanakawadi area was arrested.

“We have seized an Army uniform of the ordnance pattern and also some fake documents identifying him as Army officer. Initial probe suggests that the suspect was posing as an Army officer on the social media and was approaching aspiring candidates on pretext of giving them defence jobs. He has also visited campuses of some defence establishments in the past.” said an officer who is part of the probe.

Multiple cases of people posing as Army personnel have been unearthed by various police jurisdictions following inputs from the Military Intelligence. These cases have been reported from Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar districts in which imposters posing as Army officers or personnel, wearing Army uniform, posting photos in Army uniforms on social media have been arrested. In the context of the presence of several key defence establishments in these districts, such cases of impersonation pose a serious threat to security, officials have said.

In many of these cases the suspects were found having taken money from job aspirants on the pretext of helping them get defence jobs. The investigators have recovered forged documents like the identity cards, appointment letters, character certificates, service certificate and even tax deduction certificates, bank documents identifying the suspects as Army officers along with fake seals and letterheads in some cases.

Officials said that in all of the cases of impersonation as Army personnel, the suspects have had motive to cheat aspiring youth in addition to just taking advantage of status as Army officers. Investigators have also observed these suspects prefer to be present in areas surrounding military stations, where movement of people in uniform is a common sight.