Man arrested in Pune for assaulting neighbour with axe over attack on his dog

The Pune police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly attacking his neighbour on the face and neck with an axe after the latter hit his dog using a stone, officers said.

According to police officers at Chatushrungi police station, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday in the Shinde Mala area in Baner. Ravi Ghorpade, 40, who works as a building painter, sustained serious wounds on his nose and neck following the attack and is currently being treated at a hospital, officers said. The police identified the arrested attacker as Ayub Baba Shaikh, 34.

Assistant inspector Rajkumar Kendre said the investigation so far suggests that on Saturday night, Ghorpade hit Shaikh’s dog with a stone. “Shaikh then went to his house and brought an axe. He attacked Ghorpade on his nose and neck and created a ruckus in the area,” the officer added.

After an FIR was lodged, Shaikh was placed under arrest in the early hours of Sunday, Kendre said. The police have booked him on charges of attempt to murder and assault with dangerous weapons.