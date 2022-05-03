Pune: Man arrested with Mephedrone worth Rs 11 lakh

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 43-year-old man from a road near the Pune railway station and seized from him 118 gram Mephedrone worth over Rs 11 lakh in the illegal market. The ATS launched a search for three other accomplices of the arrested suspect who is from Mumbai.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Farukh Mohammed Umar Tak, a resident of Andheri west who hails from Rajasthan. Officials from the Pune unit of the ATS received a tip-off on Monday afternoon that a suspect was coming to the Pune station area carrying drugs. A trap was laid and the police arrested him from the road connecting Pune railway station to Maldhakka Chowk. He was placed under arrest around 6 pm.

ATS sources said that they had identified three more accomplices of the arrested suspect and launched a probe into the supply and distribution network for the contraband.

Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow or While Magic, is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till the first few years of the last decade, the drug was not included in the list of contrabands under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. But multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug and rising instances of its consumption as a narcotic in big cities, prompted authorities to include it in the list in 2015.