Pune: Man arrested in sex worker’s murder case

Incidentally, a 48-year-old police constable was also stabbed to death a few hundred meters away on the same day.

Three days after a 23-year-old sex worker was hacked to death in Pune’s Budhwar Peth red light area, police have arrested a man for allegedly killing her after a dispute over money. Police said that they arrested the suspect when he was about to flee to Assam.

In the early hours of May 5, Raani Shaikh was attacked with a sharp knife inside a brothel where she lived. The attacker inflicted fatal wounds on her stomach, chest and hands and had left her lying in a pool of blood.

While sleuths from Faraskhana Police Station made an arrest in the cop’s murder within hours after the incident, the sex worker’s murder was being probed by multiple probe teams. Following the leads from the security camera near the brothel, police identified the suspect as Mohammed Baharul Haque.

On Saturday, constables Rizwan Jinedi and Vaibhav Swami received a tip off that Haque was planning to flee the city and was at Pavaneshwar Bridge in Kalewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad. A team from Faraskhana police station arrested Haque from the area. Haque knew the deceased sex worker from some time and two had a fallout dispute over money last month, an official from Faraskhana police station said.

Police have earlier clarified that the two murders in the Budhwar Peth red light area of Pune were unrelated to each other. The deceased cop, Sameer Sayyed, was attacked after he had stepped out of his house around midnight. Police had arrested history sheeter Praveen Mahajan in connection with the murder.