Man arrested for ‘hacking wife to death’

The FIR stated that Namrata’s gold jewellery was in her husband’s possession, and she had been demanding that he return it.

Pune city police have arrested a man for allegedly hacking his wife to death over a personal dispute on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Namrata Shailendra Vhatkar (19). Her husband, Shailendra Prakash Vhatkar (30), a resident of Bakori, was booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The first information report (FIR) was lodged by Shahrukh Dastagir Pathan (23), a resident of Wadebolai, at Lonikand police station on Friday.

According to the FIR, Shailendra and Namrata were married about two years ago. Around six months ago, Namrata came in contact with Pathan while working with him at a private food products company in Bakori.