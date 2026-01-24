Man arrested for ‘hacking wife to death’

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune city police have arrested a man for allegedly hacking his wife to death over a personal dispute on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Namrata Shailendra Vhatkar (19). Her husband, Shailendra Prakash Vhatkar (30), a resident of Bakori, was booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The first information report (FIR) was lodged by Shahrukh Dastagir Pathan (23), a resident of Wadebolai, at Lonikand police station on Friday.
According to the FIR, Shailendra and Namrata were married about two years ago. Around six months ago, Namrata came in contact with Pathan while working with him at a private food products company in Bakori.
After learning about their acquaintance, Shailendra allegedly began quarreling with Namrata. As the disputes escalated, she left her husband and had been residing with Pathan for the past two months, the FIR stated.
The FIR stated that Namrata’s gold jewellery was in her husband’s possession, and she had been demanding that he return it. Following this, Shailendra allegedly attacked Namrata with a sharp weapon near Jogeshwari High School in Wadebolai around 9.30 pm on Thursday. She died on the spot, police said.
Senior police inspector Sarjerao Kumbhar said, “The deceased was currently not working with the complainant. She had separated from her husband. We have arrested him. A court has remanded the accused to police custody till January 27 for further investigation.” Police inspector Swati Khedkar is investigating the case.
