Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Pune: Man arrested for woman’s murder in Bhosari garment shop

The victim was found dead in a pool of blood in her family-owned garment shop in the Londhe Aali area of Bhosari around 10 am on August 16.

Probe suggested that the suspect, Ramskishan Shankar Shinde, has a criminal record and was previously arrested by the Thane police in a case of robbery. (File)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch arrested Friday a 24-year-old man from the Ranjangaon area for allegedly killing a 31-year-old woman, who was found murdered in Bhosari with her throat slit by a sharp weapon on August 16. The police said they got leads about him while investigating a case of theft.

The victim, Pooja Brajkishor Prasad (31), was found dead in a pool of blood in her family-owned garment shop in the Londhe Aali area around 10 am on August 16. A primary probe suggested that she was killed with a sharp weapon used to slit her throat. Based on the complaint filed by her husband at the Bhosari police station, the police launched a murder investigation and the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police also launched a parallel probe.

Some of the initial leads the police worked on were the footage from a security camera in the vicinity from where the movements of the suspects were traced. They checked footage from over 250 security cameras, especially those from the industrial areas in Bhosari and Chakan.

“The investigation teams were also speaking to a large number of people working in the industrial area. The team got leads that a suspect with a similar description was involved in the theft of cell phone and cash from a woman who owns a beauty parlour in the Ranjangaon area. The examination of security camera footage from the theft case confirmed that the suspect in the cases of the murder and the theft was the same,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kakasaheb Dole.

Late on Friday, the crime branch sleuths received a tip-off on the location of the suspect. They laid a trap and arrested the suspect, identified as Ramskishan Shankar Shinde (24), a resident of Shirur taluka in Pune.

Further probe suggested that Shinde has a criminal record and was previously arrested by the Thane police in a case of robbery and two cases of cheating people and fleeing with their cell phones.

“The probe suggests that the suspect had gone to the woman’s shop with a motive to rob her. But as she resisted, he is suspected to have fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon,” said DCP Dole.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 11:39:53 am
