Pune: Man arrested for vehicle theft, 16 stolen two-wheelers recovered

The Pune city police said on Thursday that they have arrested a man for allegedly committing vehicle thefts in a red light area in the city and recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from him. The police identified the accused as Sohail Yunus Shaikh (26), a resident of Dehu Road.

According to the police, in the last few months, multiple incidents of two-wheeler thefts were reported in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Faraskhana police station.

Senior police inspector Shabbir Sayyad initiated a probe into these cases and during the investigation, a team comprising police naiks Vaibhav Swami and Pravin Pasalkar and police constable Sumit Khatte checked videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that the police team checked about 200 CCTV cameras and got clues that led them to Shaikh. Police then laid a trap and nabbed him at the red light area in Dane Ali, Budhwar Peth.

During the investigation, the police recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from Shaikh and said that his involvement in 17 two-wheeler thefts in the area was confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the case.