scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Pune: Man arrested for vehicle theft, 16 stolen two-wheelers recovered

According to the police, in the last few months, multiple incidents of two-wheeler thefts were reported in a red light area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Faraskhana police station.

BJP worker killed in Varanasi, nine cops suspended after BJP worker killed, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAssistant Police Inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the case. (File/representational)

The Pune city police said on Thursday that they have arrested a man for allegedly committing vehicle thefts in a red light area in the city and recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from him. The police identified the accused as Sohail Yunus Shaikh (26), a resident of Dehu Road.

According to the police, in the last few months, multiple incidents of two-wheeler thefts were reported in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Faraskhana police station.

Senior police inspector Shabbir Sayyad initiated a probe into these cases and during the investigation, a team comprising police naiks Vaibhav Swami and Pravin Pasalkar and police constable Sumit Khatte checked videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that the police team checked about 200 CCTV cameras and got clues that led them to Shaikh. Police then laid a trap and nabbed him at the red light area in Dane Ali, Budhwar Peth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

During the investigation, the police recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from Shaikh and said that his involvement in 17 two-wheeler thefts in the area was confirmed.

More from Pune

Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the case.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 10:37:15 am
Next Story

NCRTC successfully conducts test run of Delhi-Meerut rapid rail signal system

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement