Pune: Man arrested for ‘torturing’ Iranian, ‘keeping her captive’

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly torturing, physically abusing and keeping captive a 30-year-old Iranian woman. Police rescued the woman from his apartment in the early hours of Monday.

Identified as an Iranian national from Tehran, the woman is a student. She moved in with the accused in the last week of November after the two met through a common friend and became close.

Police have registered an FIR following the woman’s complaint. “In her complaint, the woman said the accused started picking fights with her a few days after they started living together. He began torturing and physically abusing her. He inflicted burns with cigarettes on her neck, she said in her complaint,” said a police officer.

The officer added, “When the complainant tried escaping, the accused took away her passport and travel documents. The incident came to light after she contacted a friend who then approached a journalist. The case was referred to us and we rescued her in the early hours of Monday from the apartment of the accused.”